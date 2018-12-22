Population explosion hits Akwa Ibom – Economic Planning Commissioner

Like this: Like Loading...

The Akwa Ibom state government has observed that its population estimate has increased from three million as at 2006 to over six million in 2018. The Commissioner for Economic Development, Labour and Manpower Planning, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Ekong Sampson disclosed this in Uyo on Friday at the official Launch of the “Akwa Ibom State Demographic Dividend Profile”, a compendium of the State’s demographic data, published by the Ministry. The commissioner said that “the current population estimate has grown drastically from 3,902,051 in 2006 to the current estimate of about 6m, with a projection to reach 7.3 million in 2025 and 10.7 million in 2030, adding that if not checked, would double itself in 2039.” Hon sampson who further attributed the State’s population explosion to peace, security and industrialization drive of governor Emmanuel however warned of the adverse effect if the increment when it was not matched with commensurate supply of resources. His words, “The rapid growth and expansion experienced in the population of Akwa Ibom State has been linked to the prevailing peace, improved security and attractions created by the industrialization drive of the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration in the State. These, over the years, have drawn population from various parts of Nigeria and the world at large to the State.” “But there are possible adverse effects, especially if it grows faster than the supply of other resources. Such consideration made it imperative to search for solutions to population problems and pressures, hence the production of the document, “Akwa Ibom Demographic Dividend Profile”. He confirmed that the document was comprehensive and contained information in all relevant areas that can provide necessary framework to guide the state government formulate appropriate policies and take necessary actions. He therefore urged stakeholders to make the best use of the document to formulate policies and programmes that would solve population related problems, to enhance the development of Akwa Ibom State. The Director of National Population Commission (NPC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Benjamin Ndaobong, who was represented by Deputy Director, Census, Mr. Mfon Umoden, commended the State Government for taking steps to establish a demographic data bank for the State. He restated his Commission’s commitment to support state governments’ efforts in scientific research, especially demographic related surveys. The Akwa Ibom State NPC boss commended the Ministry of Economic Development for the pains-taking documentation, but considering the dynamic nature of population, advised that the profile be updated every 3-5 years to keep it in line with current demographic realities.