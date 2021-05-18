Popular Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Granted Bail

Mr. Olanrewaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha in Nollywood, was granted bail by the Lagos State Police Command last night.

Police had him arrested for suspected sexual assault on a minor.

Last night, a source close to the actor announced that he was given bail due to his health.

As of press time, his bail terms were being finalized, according to our reporters.

The bail conditions, according to the source, are two credible sureties on grade level 10 officers and a N500,000 bail bond in the same amount.

According to the source, he was given bail when magistrates visited police stations across Lagos State to hear the cases of some suspects.

Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, his counsel, wrote to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu on Friday, requesting his release.

He seemed abnormally weak and lean, according to the lawyer.