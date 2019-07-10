Fatima Timbo, a popular Instagram model took to Instagram to announce her milestone achievement of getting a degree in accounting and finance.

Fatima further revealed that she graduated with a first class degree in finance and accounting, from Middlesex University. She wrote as she shared her graduation photo;

Over the last 4 years I’ve been studying for an accounting and finance degree. Can’t believe I graduate with a first class! Anything possible when you put your mind to it