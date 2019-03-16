Popito Baron out with new single’ Laslas’ featuring Teni Entertainer

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Talented music artist, songwriter and Producer, Ezerioha Ebuka better known as Popito by his teaming fans is not stopping at releasing hit singles back to back since he pitched his tent with the TNBT record label, a fast growing Nigerian record label with huge interest in musical talented.

After a successful wave with ‘Coming Thru’, Popito releases yet another banger with one of Nigeria hottest female artiste, Teni Entertainer titled ‘ Las Las’ which is currently enjoying massive airplay.

The prolific music producer grew up in the western part of Nigeria and his known to have produced major hits songs for big names in the entertainment industry that includes Timaya, Skales, Davido, Orezi, Faze, Tunde Ednut, Solidstar, Cynthia Morgan, Terry Apala, Chuddy K, Morachi, Tonto Dike, Stormrex and Splash to mention amongst many others.