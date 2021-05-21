Polytechnic offers scholarships to 375 freshers

May 21, 2021 (NAN) Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State says that 375 fresh students, representing 75 per cent of the 500 matriculants into the 2020/2021 session, have been offered scholarship by the institution.

Mr David Abuluya, Proprietor of the Polytechnic, who announced this on Friday in Akwanga, said that the gesture was to reduce the burden of school fees on parents.

Abuluya, in a speech at the 9th matriculation ceremony of the institution, told the 500 matriculants that the institution was poised to give them quality education that would prepare them to be assets to Nigeria.

He said that the scholarship offer was the institution’s contribution to the development of the education sector.

The proprietor cautioned the students against social vices such as examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, armed robbery, among others.

“Any student caught engaging in these vices would be pushed out,” he said.

He said that the institution was known for excellence, declaring that everything was being put in place to consolidate on what was already achieved.

Abuluya said that special attention was being paid to the welfare of lecturers and students, urging all groups to reach out to management whenever they had complaints.

Mr Timothy Maikori, Rector of the Polytechnic, in his speech, urged the students not to submit themselves to immoral activities like cultism, prostitution and thefts.

Represented by Mr Gbatar Shatange, Head, Department of Business Administration and Management, Maikori urged the students to avoid activities that would bring disrepute to the polytechnic, their parents and the society.

“Our Polytechnic, apart from being the second indigenous private Polytechnic in Northern Nigeria, has equally made valuable contributions to the Nigerian economy.

“We have crafted and moulded competent graduates from the various departments to support national development.

“It may interest you to note that the solar energy used in our various offices are the handiwork of our Department of Electrical Electronic Technology Engineering.

“The hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and most of the nose masks used by members of the Polytechnic community are products of our Entrepreneurship Centre,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Usman Ogah, Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, while administering the matriculation oath on the students, had urged them to abide by the school rules and regulations in their interest.

Ogah said that any student found contravening school rules and regulations would be dealt with accordingly.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Stephen Eche, a new student, thanked the school ₩for admitting them into the institution, and assured management of the freshers’ readiness to take their studies seriously. (NAN)