Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Rector of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Dr. Sulaiman Mohammed Lame has distributed 40 tricycles to the physically challenged students of the institution in order to ease their sufferings in terms of transportation.

The rector while distributing the tricycles said that the benefiting students are also to enjoy free education courtesy of the management of the polytechnic.

He said the polytechnic apart from distributing tricycles to disabled students free of charge, also attached some financial support to enable them carry out their studies without hitches.

Dr. Sulaiman, who said many disabled students are currently studying in the polytechnic free of charge, explained that such students are exempted from paying tuition and departmental fees and are given free accommodation in the institution.

He described the effort as an attempt by the management of the institution to reduce street begging by encouraging qualified disabled students to further their education in the polytechnic.

According to him, disabled students who possess the requisite qualification can apply for admission for degree, HND, ND or any certificate course being offered by the institution.

Also speaking, the coordinator of the distribution programme who is also a Principal Assistant Registrar in the polytechnic, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad said the initiative was aimed at aiding the disabled members of the society.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Maryam Ibrahim a student of mass communication and Muhammad Sani Umar, computer science student thanked the management of the polytechnic for initiating the programme.

According to them, the tricycles would not only boost their morale to learn, but would go a long way towards easing their transporting difficulties of moving to and from the school for lectures and other academic activities.