I will fight corruption better than buhari – Atiku

As the 2019 general election draws near, Nigeria’s former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to fight corruption better than Buhari.

Atiku, who spoke during a facility tour of the new ultra-modern Yaliam Press Limited in Jabi area of Abuja on Monday, said he will be committed to ending graft if given a chance to preside over Nigeria’s affairs.

He challenged those he described as his self-righteous political enemies to either prove his alleged corrupt activities or keep quiet.

He added that people who have no initiative, personal resourcefulness and ideas about wealth creation always assumed that a man could not build himself without stealing.

He added that it was morally offensive for people who despised honest labour to become judges in the courts of public opinion.

The Wazirin Adamawa said though he had not been convicted of corruption by any court in the land or elsewhere, his political enemies had been parading fake morality to fool gullible Nigerians.

“Despite previous desperate efforts to link me with corruption, the William Jefferson trial in the United States ended in 2009 without indicting me or linking me to corrupt activities,” he said.

Atiku, who was responding to the welcome address by the Chairman/CEO of Yaliam Press Limited, Yahaya Ali Amfani, recalled that he pasted a ‘reminder’ at his bed rest during his training as a customs officer that he would retire from any agency if he had not attained the headship of the place at the age of 40.

He also said that he was able to attain the position of deputy director before his exit in 1989 to chart a career in business.

Atiku told the management and staff of Yaliam Press that he retired from the customs service with an untainted record, and that if anybody had evidence that he stole a kobo at the customs or during his tenure as Vice President, such accusers should come forward or file a petition.

Atiku said he didn’t become Vice President in 1999 as a pauper because he had been a successful investor throughout his retirement life.