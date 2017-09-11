Wike to FG: Forget hate speech, resolve deliberate electoral irregularities

As Nigerians battle to define hate speech, the Rivers State governor, Bar. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government should reverse its decision to fight hate speeches and focus on how to address what he described as the massive electoral irregularities imposed by the administration on Nigerians.

The governor who spoke during the Special Thanksgiving Service for PDP candidates of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District on Sunday at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Bori, stated that he would continue to say the truth whether the Federal Government defined it as hate speech or not.

According to him, hate speech would be used to suppress the ability of the people to resist the evils allegedly being perpetrated by the APC Federal Government.

He said that Rivers people would resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections, given the irregularities in the electoral process.

Governor Wike said: “Whether it is Army or Police, what happened during the rerun in the state would not happen in 2019. We cannot fold our hands. God has given us the opportunity to defend ourselves.

“I have respect for the President. He is the President of all Nigerians and not of a political party. But the country is stagnant. There is no development going on. All you are hearing about the fight against corruption is a mere survival trick by a non-performing government. The only story they have is Diezani. Even that story will soon end,” he said.

Commenting on projects in Ogoniland, Governor Wike stated that his administration has kept his promise to the people. He assured them that more projects would be delivered in the next two years.

Earlier, Senator Olaka Nwogu who spoke on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates for the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, said if elections in the area were based on the results from the field, PDP would have won all the seats.

He said he regretted that violence and deaths were allegedly visited on the people by the security forces as they stole the mandate of the people.

The Former Federal lawmaker also at the service, declared that all the communities of the district had endorsed Governor Wike for a second term on the strength of his performance and projects.