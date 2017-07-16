Stop aiding politicians to recycle themselves in government, says Rev Orakwe

The Parish Priest of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Mary Hills, Ikorodu, Rev. Fr. Livinus Orakwe, has called on Nigerians to stop aiding politicians to recycle leaders who have nothing to offer in the corridors of government.

According to him, the problem facing leadership in Nigeria is caused by the greedy few who think that they are the owners of government, as they continue to recycle themselves and their children in government which has brought this nation backwardness and underdevelopment.

Orakwe who made this known in an interview with The Daily Times during his books launch, noted that “Bad leaders have refused to allow Nigeria to move forward, this country should have been more developed long time ago, but these mysterious leaders keep manipulating Nigerians and recycling themselves and their children in the corridors of power.

“Bad leadership has lead to all forms of women oppression in the society by those elected by the people to govern them, as a liberation philosopher, I feel so sad, when I see people being oppressed, so I tried to bring solution to the oppressed.”

He maintained that if Nigeria would move forward then the obsolete government policies should be reviewed in order to reshape and reposition the nation in a better way that would benefit an average Nigerian.

“We can ignore government as nobody want to rise up in arms to fight. We equally know that there are some none violent ways to ignore a government.

“However, government cannot stop corruption because government itself was built on the foundation of corruption, but if Nigerians are willing to pay the price to fight corruption it will vanish

“When labour which is the last hope of the common man has been politicised, this is where Nigeria died completely.”

Orakwe noted that politics in Nigeria may grow worse, “if the government fails to allow true federalism and the calls for restructuring, as any party that has the people in mind can bring about change, certainly it is not what we have on ground now.

“if Nigeria is better to remain one then it is important for her to have a true federalism, as the first wealth of Nigeria is not oil but the population which remains the wealth and pride of the nation, the problem remains when the government is not paying keen interest to this population, one would wonder if the people are no more, who will spend the money.

“These politicians have become mad, they hide money everywhere but do not know what to do with it as they end up using it to womanise, drink and eat all kinds of food which the doctor warned them not to eat, which most times lead to their untimely death.

“Nigeria is the most religious country, yet the most corrupt, government internal influence has refused to give Nigerians jobs, yet corruption remains, but if there will be a change, then Nigerians must begin to obey the laws of God.

“Nigerians are like a student who passes all the requirements to study medicine and the university authority offers him animal husbandry, don’t you think that such candidate will be frustrated, sometimes the way government treats Nigerians is deepening corruption.”

Orakwe urged women and youths that are unemployed to go back to their talents since the government have refused to allow the right policies that would make Nigeria great.