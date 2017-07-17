We are still members of PDP says Ojouigboh

Dr Cairo Ojouigboh, Deputy National Vice Chairman of the defunct Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said they are still members of the party despite the recent Supreme Court judgement.

Ojouigboh said this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Warri shortly after meeting with some members who were loyal to the former Chairman of the party.

Ojouigboh, however, said that they were awaiting the receipt of the Supreme Court judgement for their lawyers to study and advise appropriately.

“For now, we are still members of the party and we will be ready to work for the success of PDP in future elections.

“We are PDP members and faithful ones. We are awaiting the written judgement and wait for the advise of our lawyers,” he said.

Ojouigboh urged the party faithfuls in Delta return to the grassroots and woo people to strengthen the party while they await directive from the former executive of the party.

On his part the Delta factional chairman of the party, Mr Austin Ogbabunor, urged the former leadership of the party to note the challenges of the party in the state and integrate them into the party.

Ogbabunor, however, said that they would not hesitate to form their own party should the PDP in Delta refuse to absorb them.

The Supreme Court has declared the Chairmanof the National Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic leader of the party.

