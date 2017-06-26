The non-direct mention of women, girls and the physically challenged who are the vulnerable groups in society is a source of concern to stakeholders, who have urged the National Assembly to ensure their direct capture in the laws.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2006 and came into force on May 3, 2008 as the first legally binding international instrument with comprehensive protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, and sets out the legal obligations on states to promote and protect these rights worldwide as stated in United Nations Enable, 2008–2011a.

Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Shettima Bukar-Abba and the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Abuja chapter, Theresa Ngozi Ikenga, while speaking exclusively to The Daily Times in Abuja, strongly advocated for same.

Bukar-Abba said: “There is also, no direct reference to gender issues, people of physical disabilities. We want them to be directly mentioned in the laws, not to generalise, equity and all these things. These are vulnerable groups and we need them to be mentioned directly”.

He said talks were ongoing between the FCC and National Assembly on this issue “and they are cooperating. They have been assisting us. We have already given them our own submission. I was made to understand that it would have passed second reading in the House of Reps or Senate.”

Although he was not certain about the current position, Bukar-Abba added that “as at last year, I know that this has been tabled in front of the Houses. This year, we hope more things will be coming in and there might be some changes in the law”.

According to Ikenga, “FIDA is really concerned about the plight of women, children and the physically challenged ones. Unfortunately, the constitution did not really make specific provisions on these areas. FIDA believes that these areas of interest should be specifically taken care of.

“What we have in the Constitution is a general thing saying women are protected where we have fundamental rights; chapter four of the Constitution that says there is freedom from discrimination. And we know that it is women who are usually discriminated against in our society.

“So we feel that that area does not specifically speak about women, but covers women to an extent. Another area that says women are protected in the Constitution is the area of punishment for rape but of late, we have seen too that men can be raped,” she added.