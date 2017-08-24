Stakeholders in the nation’s political space in Oyo State have expressed happiness at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London, saying that it portends positive development for the country, while also charging him to immediately sit back to address the myriads of problems bedeviling the nation.

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency Hon. Sunday Adepoju, declared that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London will accelerate nation building and douse the plethora of tension hitherto generated by his absence.

Adepoju stated this in an interview with The Daily Times Correspondent in Ibadan, Oyo State metropolis.

According to him, some disgruntled elements within the polity had used the opportunity afforded by the President’s absence to foment trouble in order to realise their personal agenda.

He added that Buhari is now on ground to handle the ship of state and steer it in the right direction and also restore the hope and trust of Nigerians in general.

Also, a High Chief of Ibadanland and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Oyo State, Senator Lekan Balogun described the arrival of President Buhari as a welcome development.

In his words, “Nigerians are happy that he is back. They are expecting a lot from him. He should ensure that they are not disappointed. A lot rests on his shoulders.

“He should tackle the issue of nation building. All sectors have to be streamlined and looked into for its total recovery and meaningful impact in the lives of the masses” He added.

In the view of the National vice chairman, South West, Labour Party (LP), Comrade Bashiru Apapa, it is high time that Buhari sat down to deliver on the promises made to the people during his Presidential campaign for his election.

He noted that, as at now, the level of poverty and hunger in the land is unacceptable, and this is coupled with security challenges facing the country amongst other issues strongly contesting for urgent attention.

“The Boko Haram, the Niger/Delta and the IPOB problem and others are there.

“There is a lot of discontent in the land which needs to be handled. He is welcome back, but he should face the problem on the ground squarely.”

Also, an aide to Mr Seyi Makinde, the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State in 2015, Alhaji Akeem Azeez, called on President Buhari to tackle the issues of devolution of powers, restructuring, the problematic situations of the economy, security and other sundry matters quickly.

“We can all see that the country is in dare straits. The President must do the right thing. He should go beyond his previous semantics and rhetoric’s. Nigerians are tired of this,” he stated.

Bolaji Omosanya, Ibadan