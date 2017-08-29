South-South/South-East Governors Forum agree to align politically

The South-South/South-East Governors’ Forum which met in Port Harcourt on Sunday night, yesterday issued an eight-point communiqué agreeing to work together politically, align, and realign as a people that share a common heritage, culture, and affinity.

In the communiqué which was signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, the governors also said they would pursue inter-regional cooperation and integration for the common good of the regions’ people and articulate and advocate for issues affecting the well-being of the regions.

According to the communiqué, the South-South and South-East would continue to subscribe their faith to the destiny and greatness of Nigeria and called on Nigerians to put their hands on the plough and rise to claim our rightful place in the Comity of Nations.

The governors also condemned hate speech in national discourse, whether in individual communication or utterances of political actors or parties and urged security operatives/agencies to set up joint border patrols and develop more proactive strategies in combating crime and criminality.

They urged the Federal Government to encourage investors in the oil and gas industry to operate from within the regions and also make the investments in the sector in the region and come up with a clear policy on concession of Federal roads and to fast-track the process in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the regions.

The Meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, had in attendance 7 Governors and 4 Deputy Governors. Other Governors present at the meeting were Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State. Deputy Governors who represented their Governors were Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Acting Governor of Bayelsa, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra, Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Prof. Ivara Esu, Deputy Governor of Cross River state.

The forum will reconvene again in Owerri, Imo State on Sunday, October 8, 2017, according to the communiqué.