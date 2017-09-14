Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has called on development actors within the South-South Cooperation (SSC) framework to strengthen the existing team spirit among member states to engender sustainable development.

The governor made the call in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, to mark the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, observed every Sept. 12.

The SSC is an alliance of countries in the Global South – countries lying South of the Equator – for the promotion of trade and development models in the political, economic, social, cultural, environmental and technical domains.

Obaseki said that the modest achievements of the body were laudable.

According to him, there is an increasing need to reinvigorate the team spirit among member states in the face of the common developmental challenges they all face.

“Challenges such as political, economic, social, environmental are geared toward improving our human development index as countries of the global south.”

The governor urged leaders of third world countries “to be more enthusiastic about fast-tracking efforts at joining the club of developed countries.”

He added that this could be achieved through peer review of developmental efforts, transparency and accountability, technical and other partnerships.

According to him, such partnership is crucial as cooperation among developing countries and agencies in the Global South will ensure that players share and build on experiences in healthcare, agriculture, education, urbanisation, security and scientific and technological innovations.

The South-South Cooperation has grown to become a rallying point for developing countries, providing the platform for sharing developmental ideas,” he said.

