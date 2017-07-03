South East leaders committed to a united Nigeria

Leaders from South Eastern Nigeria leaders have restated their commitment to a united country, the Vanguard newspaper is reporting.

The Igbo leaders were attending a South-East stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, south-eastern Nigeria, at the weekend:

Vanguard Newspaper

Another newspaper Y Naija says the leaders condemned “all hate speech and misconduct from any segment of the country.”

The movement for the Indigenous People Of Biafra (Ipob) recently reiterated calls for a group of states in south-east Nigeria, which are made up mainly of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to break away to form the independent nation of Biafra.