South East Governors Forum, economic summit begins in Enugu today

The South East of Nigeria is once again poised for economic revitalisation, enhanced entrepreneurship and industrialisation, as the South East Governor’s Forum holds an important economic summit in the region’s historic Coal City, Enugu.

In a statement made available to The Daily Times on Friday, the economic summit is scheduled to hold today at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, to feature discussions centered on the media.

The economic summit, according to the planning committee, is arranged to bring prevailing rewarding investment opportunities in the region to the global business community, as prospective investors in the region will benefit from the prevailing ease of doing business in the region, unhindered peace, security, which have remained the focus of the South East governors among other indices that give investors in the region good returns on their investments.

With the sub theme paper entitled: ” The Role of the Media in Development: A Road Map for the South East Region” to be delivered by Emma Agu, eminent media personality and publisher, and the lead discussant, Prof Okunna, mass communication expert and educationist, the forum is poised to take the South East Investment opportunities to the global centre stage driven by the media.

Stakeholders and entrepreneurs with keen interest in doing business in the region, it was gathered, have already arrived in advance in the city of Enugu, to benefit or contribute to the content of the summit, already adjudged to have assembled core professionals and intelligible participants of diverse entrepreneurial ingenuity, to deliver and achieve on the summit’s set goals.

The summit promises to further enhance the region’s economic fortunes through further addressing issues that militate against business growth or discourage foreign direct investment in the zone.

The South East Governor’s Economic Summit, The Daily Times gathered, with theme on the media, is set to serve as

an informative session, a special meeting of the leaders of the region and stakeholders to x-ray prevailing economic conditions, opportunities, challenges that impact on new or existing businesses and opportunities and a workable strategy to project a formidable economically viable region driven by right communication of opportunities therein to the global investment opportunities.