Senate’s Media and Public Affairs’ committee scribe, bags NIM fellow

One hundred and eight professionals from different fields of endeavour, among whom is the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Mustapha Akangbe Oluwuyi, have been inducted as Fellows of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

The professionals, who were drawn from both the private and public sectors, were inducted under the 2017 NIM Fellowship Awards, which took place at the historic Lagos City Hall, Lagos.

Speaking during the presentation of the NIM Fellowship Award, the President and Chairman of the Council of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Emeritus Prof. Munzali Jibril, explained that the process of upgrading members to Fellow is rigorous and painstaking, which is why only those who are truly deserving of the award get honoured each year.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oluwuyi, noted that the insatiable desire and passion for acquisition of knowledge and excellence have always being his propelling factors in everything he does in life.

Oluwuyi, who is currently an Assistant Director (Legislative) in the service of the National Assembly, was born in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

He had his education at St. Andrews College ,Oyo; the Polytechnic ,Ibadan; Ogun State Polytechnic where he bagged HND in Mass Communications; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (PGDM); and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (MBA, Marketing).

His work experience started at Eko Group of Companies in Surulere, Lagos as Marketing Manager before joining the National Assembly service as Senior Legislative Assistant, progressing to Principal Legislative Assistant, Senior Legislative Officer, Chief Legislative Officer and Assistant Director (Legislative) from 2015 till date.

Oluwuyi has served as Secretary/Clerk of various Senate Standing Committees, which included National Planning, Army and Defence, Labour and Productivity, Information and Media and currently Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

He has also attended several capacity-building trainings both at home and outside the country.