‘Why I would have run out of Nigeria’ – President Buhari

Last night President Buhari received the National Council of traditional rulers in Nigeria at the presidential villa in Abuja. While speaking to the monarchs, President Buhari said he had been worried about the level of rainfall in Nigeria and how it affects agricultural production and that if the level of rainfall had not improved, he was already thinking of the country to run to.

“We know our limitations we have to continue to strengthen our constitution, to strengthen the resolve of our people to live together, work together. We are lucky this year that last year and this year the rainy season is good. If it were not good I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians the rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.” he said.