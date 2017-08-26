Rescinding quit notice: Step in right direction – Atiku

Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Coalition of Northern Youths Forum and the Arewa Youths Council for rescinding the quit notice given to people of Igbo origin to leave the North on or before October 1, 2017.

The former Vice President said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that “at last, good decision has prevailed”.

Atiku, however appeals to the Coalition of Northern Groups and the Arewa Youths Council to go the whole hog and drop any other condition given to people of Igbo origin living in Northern Nigeria or anywhere else in the nation saying that reconciliation must be total or else it is pyrrhic.

The Waziri of Adamawa also calls on other ethnic groups that might have issued counter quit notices to accept this olive branch and rescind whatever notices or withdraw whatever statements they may have made.

He commends President Muhammadu Buhari for his national broadcast condemning such developments and urges other elders, and elder statesmen around the nation to likewise add their voices to the condemnation of evil and henceforth refrain from making statements that undermine Nigeria’s unity adding: “To keep Nigeria one, is a task that must be done, as a great patriot once said”.