We are ready to form a strong opposition to wrestle power from APC govt, says APDA

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Ondo State has said it was prepared to form a strong opposition in the country in order to take over power by year 2019.

The party also said it was planning to achieve this by building a formidable structure across the units, wards and states levels of the country with its aggressive mobilisation of members.

Omolade Oluwateru, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the partysaid this at the stakeholders meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

Oluwateru said the new party would provide the role of a credible opposition in the country by setting the stage for good governance under a new ideology.

He stated that the party is ready to build a viable structure in Ondo State noting that the people are already looking for an alternative to overcome the maladministration of the APC government.

Oluwateru who lamented the current hardship being faced by Nigerians under the government of the APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the new party (APDA) has begun mobilising people for a new Nigeria.

Oluwataru, who is a former deputy governor in the state said the party will wrestle power from the APC by the year 2019 and rescue the people out of the woods.

“We have resolved that APDA is the new breed to follow and as from now, it will be a harvest time for us in the party.”

He explained that the manifesto of the party is to entrench good governance and proffer solutions to the myriads of problems militating against the growth of the nation.

Banji Akinkuowo, the Ondo State Interim Chairman of APDA also added that the people have found a new alternative in the party.

Akinkuowo said that APDA would build a formidable structure in Ondo State in order to wrestle power from the incumbent government.

He noted that though the party would be strategic in its plans, but assures that an aggressive mobilisation of members would commence from all the eighteen local government areas of the state.

He also explained that the party would take advantage of the crack in the walls of the APC and liberate the people from the deceit of the government by bringing the country back to its feet.

“The factions in the APC would give us a leverage and we shall also form a strong opposition both at the federal and state levels to liberate the people from the woods.

“So, we have started this plan with the setting up of a media committee that would help propagate the ideology of the party through aggressive mobilization.”

According to him, the ideologies of the party would be sustained by 30 percent affirmative for women while the youths would get 25 percent representation and the physically challenged would have 5 percent.

Akinkuowo further asked the members of the new party to begin work even at the units and ward levels through an aggressive membership drive.

However, the party later inaugurated the Media Committee with Mr. Bisi Kolawole as its Director of Media and Publicity, while Barrister Gbenga Akinmoyo would serve as an his assistant.

‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure.