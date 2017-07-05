Quit notice on Igbos, South West group backs Arewa Youths

Rising from its meeting held in Ibadan at the weekend, the South West Consultative Forum said it clearly support the advice given to the Igbos living in the North by the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum to go back to their region to pursue their Biafra agenda

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Osinowo Ibrahim, the Forum advised the Afenifere under the leadership of Chief Ayo Adebanjo to speak for itself and not the entire Yoruba race on the quit notice given to Igbos living in the North saying, “they are only speaking for their selfish reasons and seeking unnecessary relevance by holding meetings with the South East leaders without the support of the South West governors, National Assembly members and other stakeholders including youths of the region on the contentious issue.

“South West Consultative Forum wishes to inform the entire youths and well meaning Yorubas to disregard the un-holy meeting held by Afenifere without the political leadership of the region.

“The so called Afenifere leaders have been nothing but fake Yoruba leaders, who never for once consider the interest and general welfare of the region.

“South West Consultative Forum wishes to state clearly that, we are totally in support of Arewa Consultative Forum’s advice to Igbos living in the North to take their destiny into their hands by moving back to South Eastern part of the country and pursue the Biafra agenda.

This will end Nnamdi Kanu’s constant threat to our national unity,” the Forum said.

The Forum also called on the security agencies to go after Kanu who has been openly flouting his treasonable bail conditions and has renewed his threat to peaceful co-existence in the country and leave Arewa Youth Consultative Forum President, Alhaji Yerima Shetima who only advised the Igbos on how to carry out their secession threat.

It commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for making the region proud and called on him to keep up the good work.