The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has met with leaders of the two main political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

In the APC delegation is the Chairman of the Party John Odigie Oyegun, Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Former Information Minister Tony Momoh, Former Governor of Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.