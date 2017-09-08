Why President Buhari hasn’t declared his 2019 ambition – Senator Shehu Sani | WATCH

Senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani has in an interview with Channels TV spoken about President Muhammadu Buhari‘s decision to not declare his intention for the 2019 presidency.

The senator said any decision the president makes will definitely change things.

If he says he will not contest, governance in the country will end, Sani said, as everything will be about 2019.

If he does say he will contest, the ambition of so many people will come to an end, which will also change things in the country.

Sani said the president’s decision to not say anything is a strategic one.