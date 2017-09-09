Politicians task INEC on Eti-Osa Constituency 1 bye-election

Some participating political parties in the impending Eti-Osa Constituency 1 Bye-election into the Lagos State House of Assembly, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that it would take proper charge of the election as its umpire.

The parties expressed their views in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

However, while some of the parties said they were fully prepared for the election, slated for Sept. 30, others said they would not be participating in it due to a dearth of candidates to present.

NAN reports that the House of Assembly seat became vacant following the death of Mr Kazeem Alimi, an APC member, who died on July 18, after a brief illness.

Chief Gboyega Adeniji, Lagos State Chairman of the KOWA Party, told NAN that his party would be fielding a candidate in the election, but urged INEC to resist every temptation from bad politicians.

“We have a credible candidate for the election. We, however, advise INEC to seize the chance to prove that it can organise a free and fair election and not be biased to get the full cooperation of all political parties, now and during the election,’’ Adeniji said.

Chief Ola Apena, the Lagos State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, urged the commission to justify its name as the referee.

“We are contesting in the election. But as we prepare, we expect INEC to ensure it always justifies its name as the umpire.

“Independent youth corps members should be used as ad-hoc staff and not those attached to the ruling party, so that we can have a free and fair election,’’ he said.

Similarly, Mr Shola Omolola, Lagos State Chairman of Action Alliance, who said his party just submitted its form, urged INEC to ensure a level playing ground for all participating parties.

However, Chief Mazi Mike Okereke, Lagos State Chairman of the United Progressives Party, said his party would not be participating in the election.

“We are not able to get a candidate to buy the form because people want free things.

“We also know that the ruling party will not allow any other party to emerge the winner,” he said.

Okereke, however, urged INEC to ensure that all participating parties had a fair treatment.

In the opinion of Prince Adeshina Olayokun, Lagos State Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the leadership crisis in his party stalled people from showing interest in the election.

“The leadership tussle, both at the national and state levels, has hindered a lot of things in the party.

“People do not want to vie for any position under the party’s platform. Even the governorship position in the upcoming Anambra election is not going well,’’ he said.

The Lagos state Chairman of the National Conscience Party, Mr Fatai Ibuowo, told NAN that his party was busy putting its house in order and was currently pre-occupied with its case at the tribunal.