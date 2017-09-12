Plateau Speaker to boost relation with Ndigbo

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Peter Azi, said the Igbo community in the state has contributed to the growth of commerce and the boost of the state Internally Generated Revenue over the years, nothing that Igbo should be seen as sons of the land.

Hon. Azi stated this at the weekend when the Igbo Community Association (ICA), on the Plateau paid him a courtesy visit in Jos.

He said the cordial relationship that exists between Igbo and the people of the state would be understood better during the coming political dispensation as the State government will consider one of its own for a key political position.

Speaking earlier, the President General ICA who spoke on behalf of the Igbo delegation, Bar. Innocent Asogwa, stands for one Nigeria saying “we are not among those calling for break up;

we stand for one united Nigeria, where equity, fairness and justice prevail: we cannot abandon Plateau to go anywhere.

“Even before the withdrawal of the quit notice, we have said we are not going anywhere because we have been here for years, he said”.

The President General said ICA will be holding Igbo Day in November 2017 to send a message that the Igbo in Plateau stands for one Nigeria.

In his part, the Eze Igbo Jos, professor Jerome Obilom, said the reason for the call for brake up by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), is simply because the southeast is marginalize in this present administration at the federal level.

Obilom said the flag of Baifra is crying against marginalisation and not secession, adding that the President Buhari led administration should take a bold step in addressing the issue.

The Igwe had earlier call on the Speaker to consider Igbo for the post of a Commissioner of Commerce in the State should the the present administration retain power in 2019.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos