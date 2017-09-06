Plateau politicians warned against prophecy in 2019

The office of Governor Simon Lalong in the Plateau State Government House cannot be taken over by prophesy come 2019, says a cleric of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), in Plateau State, Rev. Pandang Yamsat.

The Cleric who is an erstwhile President of COCIN, said, “God has not finished with Lalong and therefore is not calling anyone to take over from him in 2019; politicians don’t come up with prophecy saying that God told you to run for governor,” he said.

Rev. Yamsat stated this in Jos, during a funeral service held in honor of another ex President of COCIN, late Rev. Luther Chishak, who died recently.

While delivering his sermon, Yamsat admonished politicians to take cognisance of the time knowing when it is most suitable to run for political office in other not to over hit the polity.

“God will not call anyone to contest a particular position without a definite plan; anyone claiming to have heard God speaking to him to contest, must therefore ask what happens to the current holder of the position.

“Most visions concerning leadership are borne out of over ambition; psychologists say when you are desperate for something you would dream about it.

“When you see any vision where God is telling you to contest governorship in Plateau State, ask if He has finished with Lalong.

“If God is telling you to contest, He must have told you what has gone wrong with the incumbent; some dreams are long-term and must be patiently pursued; God could be calling you to become governor but it could be for 2023 or even further,” he said.