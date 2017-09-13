PDP South-South governors ‘declare war’ on Nigeria’s failed economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South governors have ‘declared war’ on the nation’s failed economy, saying that poor economic policies initiated by the leadership of the ruling party, had contributed abysmally to the current recession.

While warning against “political gangsterism”, the South-South Governors frowned at what they described as failed leadership policies, among others in the day to day running of the Nigeria’s economy, adding “we the South-South PDP governors are not satisfied with the present economic policies and we are here in Asaba to fashion ways of improving the economy.”

After a four hour closed door meeting, the South-South Governors who spoke through the Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel told Journalists that their meeting was informed by the present predicament bedeviling the Nigerian people, adding that “we met in closed door to fashion ways out on how to get out of the present recession, Nigerians are suffering, especially the epileptic oil process and the seeming disunity among the Nigerian people.”

The governors explained that their meeting was at the instance of hunger and rampage at every nook and cranny of the country, saying that it was pathetic for the present leadership to have failed in their electoral promises to Nigerian people.

According to him, “we the South-South PDP governors have observed the need to improve on the economy of our great country Nigeria and in our meeting we discussed extensively on ways to tackle the poor economy threatening the society with high cost of living and we have also observed that the economic platform of Nigeria has not been favourable especially in the Niger Delta region, and we have decided to strengthen the unity of Nigeria, among others.”

On the speculations that the PDP South-South governors were meeting to take position on the fourth coming Anambra State governorship election, the Akwa-Ibom State governor dispelled as untrue, saying that they did not come to discuss politics, rather to discuss way forward in the present Nigeria’s recession, adding that “if you want to discuss politics we will go to Abuja where we can sit down and discuss politics extensively, we are not here for Anambra Politics.”

Mr. Emmanuel however called on Nigeria’s stakeholders to join hands with the economic experts with a view to ensuring improved economy, adding that “Nigeria is seriously passing through hardship, and we the PDP South-South governors are concerned hence this meeting held here today in Delta State.”

Unconfirmed sources said that even though the PDP South-South governors denied political meeting in Asaba, strong indications are that they were working in secret with a view to assisting the PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State Mr. Oseloka Obazee

