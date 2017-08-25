PDP National Reconciliation Train Went To Oyo State

Yesterday, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, with other members of the National Caretaker Committee: National Organizing Secretary – Senator Abdul Ningi, National Treasurer/Financial Secretary – Senator Odion Ugbesia, National Legal Adviser – Rt. Hon. Dave Iorhemba, and National Woman Leader – Hajia Barr. Hadiza AdadoYusuf; and some other leaders of the PDP visited Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital in the Spirit of the On-going Rebuilding and Reconciliation processes in the Party.

2. The Entourage include: the Chairman of the PDP South West Reconciliation Committee and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and other members of his Committee. Also in the entourage was one of the Founding Fathers of the Party and member of BoT, Professor Jerry Gana, as well as other stakeholders and supporters of the PDP South-West Zone of the Party.

During the visit, Senator Makarfi and his team met with some political leaders of the Party and mainly others in opposition parties who were formerly in the PDP. They are: former Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja; and from there to the Home of another former Governor of the State, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala. The Delegation also met with Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN, Senator Adeojo, Hon. Seyi Makinde, amongst others. It is noteworthy that the Visit witnessed mammoth crowd at all locations in support of the National Leadership’s poise to integrate past, present and intending members of the PDP in all the programmes and activities of the Party. The National Chairman informed all the leaders that the PDP after its success at the Supreme Court is repositioning and working together with all stakeholders to rebuild and re-strategize the Party to regain its past glory. In the same vein, he called on the former Governors and other leaders in Oyo State to return to the PDP in order to join in the rebuilding process for our common good. In response, the former Governor, Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja and other political leaders in the State, thanked the National Chairman and his team for honoring them with the Visit; and they showed enthusiasm to return to the party with their supporters with a view that they will be allowed to participate in the political processes as the National Chairman promised.

Signed:

Adm. Chinwe I. Nnorom

Head, Publicity Division, PDP.