PDP May sanction Kashamu over crisis in Ogun, S/W

…..Warns Party members to avoid rushing to court

There are strong indications that the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may wield the big stick against Sen. Buruji Kashamu and others over activities that are considered obstructive to the party’s search for unity in South-west.

An impeccable source within PDP, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, pointed out that the party’s leadership was being pushed to the wall over the actions of the Ogun East Senator with regards to the party’s stability in Ogun State and the South-west as a whole.

The source specifically said that the PDP leadership is not happy with the senator over allegations that he is behind some legal cases against the dissolution of the caretaker committees as approved by the recent non elective national convention of the party.

While speaking after the inauguration of caretaker committees for Adamawa and Osun states yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Senator Makarfi insinuated that Kashamu was behind the crisis rocking the Ogun State PDP.

When specifically asked about the activities of Senator Kashamu and his co-travellers, Makarfi said “Did you see any sign of crisis here? Osun is here. The crisis is in Ogun and it seems that he (Kashamu) is fueling it.

“We have constituted caretaker committees in seven states and all of them are working well. Ask yourself why Ogun is the only one in crisis, it is because of one person.”

Speaking during the inauguration of the committees, Makarfi, however warned that the party will deal with members who run to court without exhausting internal mechanisms available in the party.

His words, “The only side that we know is against us is those taking us to court. It is unfortunate that some people still think that going to court is the way out.

“The party will take a very hard stand on any party member who goes to court without using the avenues available to the party to address grievances.

“The party will not deny anyone his fundamental human rights but the party’s constitution says members must exhaust all internal mechanism for resolution of conflicts before you externalize the issue. But if you are quick to externalize the party will not take it lightly”, he said.

Makarfi however urged the caretaker committees to be fair to all members, just as he urged party members to be united.

While Ishola Sharafa headsthe Osun State 39-member caretaker committee committee, Mohammed Imam leads the Adamawa State 27-member caretaker committee.