PDP may reconstitute caretaker committees next week

The people Democratic Party (PDP) may reconstitute caretaker committees in the seven states whose state executives were dissolved during the non elective national convention of the party, held in Abuja recently.

A source in the party and a former executive member in Lagos State, told The Daily Times, on condition of anonymity that the headquarter was finalising modalities for the inauguration of the committees, adding that most of the states have forwarded the names of the members to the national headquarter.

He stressed that caretaker committees in the seven states may likely emerge next week Friday, adding that the chairman from each state would come from a different state.

The source further dispelled insinuations in the media that the former executive led by Hon Adegoke Salvador in Lagos State was against the dissolution of the states’ executive, adding that it was the Segun Adewale faction which had been working with Sen Kashamu Buruji to institute legal action against the party over the issue.

He said “The name of the caretaker committee may emerge next week in the seven states, including Lagos State. We are awaiting directive from the party headquarters, but I can tell you that we have chosen our members and we expect the national headquarter to send the name of the chairman.

“It is not true that we are not happy with the dissolution of the exco, if it would bring peace to the party fine. It is the Segun Adewale group, working with Kasumu Buruji who have taken the party to court.”

The seven states where executive committees were dissolved include Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Anambra, Ebonyi and Adamawa.

The PDP leaders in dissolving the state executives said the continued factionalisation in the states was not in the best interest of the party, adding that a caretaker committee would be mandated to conduct a state Congress and elect a new set of executive within three months.