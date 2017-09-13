PDP harps on dialogue, restraint over situation in South/Eeast

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has called for caution and restraint in handling the Conflict that has erupted in Abia State between the Military and elements of the IPOB.

They have also commended the Abia State government for the matured way it has so far been handling the delicate situation and urges people of the State to continue to support and cooperate with it in these difficult times that could necessitate the taking of difficult and painful, nevertheless necessary decisions.

The opposition PDP said these in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and made available to Journalists in Abuja.

The Party noted that while it is committed to the continued corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible Country, it, at the same time, acknowledges and respects the rights of the people anywhere to express their yearnings and aspirations within the confines of the laws of the land.

According to the PDP statement, “at this time that tempers seem to be flaring up, dialogue, rather than violence is the only viable option to resolve whatever problems are on the ground in the South-East Zone and indeed the entire Country”.

It stressed that at this critical juncture in which the Nation is grappling with numerous challenges in virtually all facets, Nigeria could ill afford a further descent into anarchy in any of its constituent parts.

The PDP said, “What the Country needs at this time is an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, without which no meaningful positive development in whatever sector can be attained, and the situation unfolding in the South-East, which is a very important component of the Nigerian family, is no doubt, inimical to our collective quest to take Nigeria higher.

“It is therefore in our enlightened interest as a people and as a Nation, to rise up to this challenge intelligently without undue egotism, and with the best interest of the Country at heart.” the PDP National Caretaker Committee’s Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON.

The Party expressed the belief that the Situation is a family squabble that the Country should be able to deal with without unnecessary bloodshed as it’s reminding both the Government and the IPOB that no matter whatever would eventually happen at the end of the day, a sit-down is inevitable; it is always better to make it a first resort.

It further appealed to the Government to, even as it goes about discharging its constitutional mandate of ensuring the protection of the territorial integrity of the Country, deploy constructive engagement, involving effective and efficient communication strategies that would allay all fears as well as assure all component parts of Nigeria of their assured place in the national scheme of things.

The party further appealed to the IPOB and its leadership to reciprocate such gesture where and when offered, reminding them that their continued recalcitrance would achieve nothing other than subjecting people of their area to untold hardship and harm.

The PDP also commended the Government of Abia State for the mature way it has so far been handling this delicate situation and urges people of the State to continue to support and cooperate with it in these difficult times that could necessitate the taking of difficult and painful, nevertheless necessary decisions.