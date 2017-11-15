PDP chairmanship: Group endorses Secondus

….Says he remains best man for job

The Genuine Democrats Group (GDG) has described the former National Deputy Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, as the National Chairman aspirant to beat in the December 9 national elective convention of the party.

The group’s Publicity Secretary, Yisa Gbegudu while speaking to journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital asked other aspirants in the race to get ready for the national convention of the party.

Mr. Gbegudu advised that Secondus like other contenders should also stop the game of distractions that could cause any crisis in the party.

He said; “Secondus has a reputation that continues to soar about peers in the build up to the contest for the National Chairmanship office of the nation’s most popular and major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He remains the man to beat for the highly coveted position despite insinuations from certain quarters that some interests were trying to impose him on the party as the national chairman, which is far from the truth.

“What is more popular and pronounced is that his candidacy depends on the endorsement of delegates at the forthcoming national convention, and not in any way a matter of left handed arrangement; and there is no iota of truth in contrary reports.

“Prince Secondus, by nature, is a person who does and gets things done by merit, the same way he wants Nigerians and members of the party to note that the position of National Chairman was zoned to the Southern region comprising of three zones, and that he has the legitimate and legal rights to aspire for the office of National Chairman.

“As a democrat to the core, he emphasises his liberal disposition and says to whoever cares to listen, putting it clearly on records that since launching of his chairmanship ambition, he has been reaching out to delegates across the 36 states,

seeking votes and presenting his agenda for revival of the party ahead of 2019, and in the course of this period, no member of Board of Trustees has openly endorsed him as some have done for some other candidates; there is no such thing as plot to impose him on the party.

“Rather than waiting for any group’s endorsement, Secondus has been campaigning day and night across the six zones, selling our redemption messages to PDP delegates, urging all aspirants to get ready for the National Convention and stop game of distractions.

“For him, there’s no magic about it than for delegates to assemble and cast their votes for an aspirant of their choice in the full glare of the public. And he believes in the prospects of his pedigree.”

The group said Secondus remains the most qualified for the chairmanship going by his antecedents before and after the crisis that nearly killed the party.

“In a new dimension to the race for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship, Oodua PDP Alliance has drummed support for Prince Uche Secondus and called on South West to drop the bid for the party leadership.

“The group affirmed that South West has proved its unpreparedness for the party leadership, affirming that “the leadership should go to South South, the main base of the PDP.

“However the pendulum swings, truth is Prince Secondus remains the most qualified for the chairmanship going by his antecedents before and after the crisis that nearly killed the party.

“He is bold and pushful alongside with his great blueprint to return the PDP to power in 2019. With Secondus, the forthcoming convention a great opportunity for the party to complete the redemption it started at the Port Harcourt mini convention.

“It’s very important that the PDP elects genuine and committed party members into the upcoming National Working Committee in the best interest of the party and Nigerian democracy.

It is for this need that we urge delegates to support Prince Secondus, a man of undiluted loyalty, unflinching determination for PDP revival and unparalleled qualification for PDP leadership,” he said.

‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure