Panic as APC rally disrupted with gunshots in Lagos

A rally embarked upon by some members of the All Progressives Congress ended abruptly with gunshots at Somolu area of Lagos Thursday evening.

It was gathered that the gunshots caused panic and pandemonium in the Ijebutedo and Ita Baale areas of Somolu.

During the violence, vehicles were being damaged, residents reportedly ran belter skelter and traders hurriedly shut their shops.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the aspirants, Bowale Sosimi, in whose favour the rally was organised narrowly escaped being killed.

It was learnt that the crisis in the area was not unconnected with the upcoming Local Government election in the area.

It was also learnt that Bobo had gone to seek support in one of the wards, believed to be his opposition’s stronghold, when the crisis started.

Our correspondent gathered that the party ticket is being fought for between two major aspirants – Sosimi (popularly called Bobo) and Hammed Salawu ( popularly known as Dullar) under the APC.

Following the crisis, residents of Somolu have appealed to the leadership of the APC not to adopt any of the candidates allegedly causing violence.

One of them, who is the spokesperson of the Progressive Youths of Somolu, Adeshina Abiodun, said residents preferred peaceful candidates.

He alleged that the selection of either of the two candidates identified was causing fear among residents.

He said, “At present, two people have reportedly been favoured as the chairmanship candidates in Somolu Local Government under APC. It is painful that majority of us (residents) of Somolu believe that these individuals fuel crisis and we are tired of violence in our area.

“We urge the leadership of their party to pick candidates that residents have trust in and could restore peace in the area.

“Somolu is a volatile neighborhood which is just recovering from series of gang fight that turned our streets into a battle field between different cult members from different fraternities claiming the lives of many of our youths, houses burnt and propertied lost.

“They (APC leadership) should help us heal our wounds and not compound our woes by selecting candidate with a peaceful character. More scaring is the fact that the two aspirants have refused to reach agreement within each other.”