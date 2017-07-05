Osun lawmaker wants govt to invest in tourism, culture to boost economy

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on government at all levels to invest in tourism and culture to boost the economy and create more jobs.

Oyintiloye representing Obokun Constituency, made the call during the 2017 edition of Obokun Festival on Sunday in Ibokun, Osun State.

The lawmaker noted that if proper attention was paid to tourism and culture; it would not only serve as alternative source of income, but also reinforce the fight against social vices.

Oyintiloye who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, said government’s investment in tourism and culture would result in job creation.

He said that tourism operators would employ tour guides, horticulturists, canteen operators, entertainers, producers of handicraft and arts works to service tourists and visitors.

It is now the prerogative of the government and Nigerians to tap into the opportunities in the tourism sector,” the lawmaker said.

Oyintiloye who described ‘the Ibokun Festival ‘ as a unique culture, called on the state government to develop it so that it could become another veritable source of revenue for it.

The lawmaker, who noted that Obokun cultural value and tourism potential were enormous, appealed to all stakeholders including sons and daughters of Ibokun at home and in the Diaspora to contribute their quota toward its development.

Oyintiloye, however, commended the state government for developing a tourism master plan, which he said had a robust and global outlook.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola on Tourism, Mrs Taiwo Oluga, said the state government was making efforts to make the festival a national as well as international one.

Oluga said government was passionate about sustainable tourism development towards job and wealth creation.

Also speaking, the Oba Ibokun of Ibokun, Oba Festus Awogboro, advised the state government to promote and fund the Obokun Festival and other cultural festivals in the state.

He said with that, they would be able to compete favourably with other indigenous, national and international cultural festivals. He said that they would also serve as sources of revenue for government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obokun Festival is one of the traditional festivals being celebrated among the Yoruba people, but peculiar to the people of Ibokun.

It is widely believed among the people of Ibokun that the celebration was in remembrance of its founding father, Obokun” who was considered a brave warrior and a hero that fought several wars to liberate the town from external forces.

The festival is also used to pray for peace for the town.