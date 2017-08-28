Osun at 26: Keep Hope Alive, Adewopo Charges Osun Residents

Prince Ayoade Adewopo, a 2018 PDP gubernatorial aspirant has charged teeming populace in Osun State to resist despair and focus on possibilities of a prosperous Osun State, even in the face of current socio- economic uncertainties. Prince Adewopo stated this in his message to the people of Osun State to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the creation of the State from old Oyo State.

The PDP aspirant for 2018 gubernatorial elections in Osun State congratulated the good people of the State for keeping the dream and spirit of the State alive for the past 26 years while wading through the thick and thin. He noted that efforts and contributions of all patriots and founding fathers, living or dead will go down in the annals of history.

Prince Adewopo particularly praised all those who have one way or the other been made martyrs through various forms of sacrifices for making this day a reality.

Extract from a statement released by the Guber Aspirant on Monday says “Fellow citizens of the State of the Living Spring, great challenges and opportunities are before us. While noticeable achievements have been made, the problems of our economy have become even more complicated.

I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past and so, I urge our untiring citizens and residents of Osun State to stand straight and make Osun the reality the founding fathers envisaged.

“The task ahead is enormous and it is a task for all of us. In less than a year, we will be going to the polls to elect a new Governor.

With the failures of the current APC government, I implore us to use our constitutional electoral power to vote in a new government committed to building a united, stable and prosperous Osun in 2018. Osun can and must become a great and modern State.

We are all entrusted with the task of lifting our dear State out of the doldrums. Let us with true conscience and determination join hands and re-dedicate ourselves to the service of this great State so that it will be a place we can and will all be proud of.

We cannot afford to fail in this task and by the grace of God, we will succeed.

The State of the Living Spring must live again.”