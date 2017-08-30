Osun 2018: APC chieftain passes vote of confidence on Aregbesola, party leadership

As the crucial governorship election in Osun State is at the door, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State, Ogbeni Mukaila Adesoye Oni has expressed confidence in the leadership ability of the state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola.

Oni, who is an elder of a socio-political organisation, Community Youth Development National Networks, Osun State chapter, also affirmed his unflinching loyalty to the party under the leadership of its state chairman, Hon.

Adegboyega Famodun, saying, the great party still has more dividends of democracy for the people of the state.

In a chat with newsmen, Oni, expressed optimism over APC’s victory in the next year’s governorship election, saying, “when the time comes, the people themselves will analyse the gains of Aregbesola’s government viz a viz the meagre allocations to the state from the Federal Allocation and vote for APC again.

“If we enumerate the achievements of this administration under Ogbeni Aregbesola with open minds, we will all agree that Aregbesola is a God sent to the good people of the state of Osun. Since the advent of this government in 2010, we have discovered that the governor has been squeezing water from stone for us to enjoy.

“Nobody can accuse him of fraud as he spends every available kobo on beneficial projects. In fact, his ability to turn stone to gold in the state is unequalled,” he submitted.

When reminded of the event of July 8, when the opposition won a senatorial by-election, the Telemu born politician admitted that it was really a sad event reminding however that, “politics is about ‘win some and lose some’ occasionally,” adding that, “what happened was just a temporary setback from which a lesson has been learnt.”

The party stalwart was of the strong conviction that, the party is still very strong and in charge in the state, stating that, “it was the votes of the APC members and supporters that gave victory to the newly inaugurated Senator Ademola Adeleke.”

According to him, the 2018 poll will be a different ball game entirely “as our loyal members, who have reinforced their confidence in the governor and party leadership will vote en masse for an APC candidate.”

While stating that war strategies are not disclosed in the media for the enemies to know, Oni expressed assurance

that, “the coming governorship election in the state will be a different ball game entirely from the July 8 senatorial by-election.

He, therefore, urged APC members as well as the entire people of Osun State to support the party and Governor Aregbesola to succeed in his onerous task of taking the state to an enviable height.

Patrick Okohue