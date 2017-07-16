Oni: I will prioritise worker’s welfare, empowerment of youths and local contractors if….

Former Ekiti State governor and current National Deputy Chairman, (South) of the ruling All Progressive Party, (APC), Chief Segun Oni has declared that he will make doctrine of fairness, empowerment of local contractors,worker’s welfare, youth development and capacity building, as well as massive turn-around of infrastructure, the hallmark of his administration if given the mandate to govern again come 2018.

Oni who spoke at a news conference at his Ifaki-Ekiti country home to herald his official declaration and expression of interest coming up Monday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, blamed irregular payment of workers’ salaries in Ekiti state on wrong prioritization of government’s policies and programmes, saying it was irrational for a state governnor to be building multi-billion naira overhead bridge where workers welfare and wellbeing are left unattended.

He explained that his interest to contest the state’s number one position, was in response to the growing clamour for his candidature by many residents and major stakeholders , who he claimed told him his services were earnestly needed.

He said he would use his return to power to instil a new social and economic order in the state as well as correct certain mistakes and errors he made during his first-term tenure, which was later terminated by the Appeal Court.

Besides, he said his love to take the state to the next level , rescure it from poverty , and make it rank as one of the best among the comity of states was his major driving force.

Oni declared that though his current position as a deputy national chairman of the ruling party commanded respect, glamour and high volume of honour, he prefered to be a state governor, so as to be able to use the platform to uplift lives as well as build the right type of social infrastructures.

“Though I am not hungry for power, i prefer to be governor of my state than being something else. I am not the type who prefer glamour to service”, he said.

He warned those who might think he would get back to office and shift ground on his well known character of not throwing goverment money around to bury their thoughts, saying prudence management of the state’s resources remained sancrosanct on his plans for the state.

On whether his ambition would not cause frosty relationship between him and his successor in office who is also current Minister of Mines and Steel Develooment, Dr. Kayode Fayemi,:who is equally believed to be interested in re-contesting the gubernatorial poll, Segun Oni claimed ignorance about such ambition by Fayemi.

According to him, Fayemi had never told him that he was coming into the race, but said he would gladly welcome him whenever he does so, saying every qualified individuals has the legitimate right to aspire to any office in the land without inhibition.

The APC chieftain said contrary to fears being expressed in some quarters, especially amond several other aspirants of the party that the national secretariat of the party had concluded arramgements to impose him as candididate, the former governor said he was ready to face open primaries, and that the constitution even required him to also first resign his current appointment before the primaries

Oni however boasted that he would defeat the incumbent, Mr Ayo Fayose and whoever is his annointed candidate in the PDP, in all the 16 Local Government Council Areas in the state, the same way, he (Fayose) defeated immeadiate past governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC.in last election.

According to him, “About Fayose, this is not a game of arrogance. He is not larger than life as being speculated

“He, along with others once deployed their political machinery against me in certain political contest but if you recall, i still emerged victorious, so what are you talking about”?