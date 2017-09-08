Oni blasts PDP, looters, blames them for damage to Nigerian economy

The National Deputy Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, says the People’s Democratic Party-led administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan caused what he called horrendous damage to the Nigerian economy.

He told newsmen on Thursday at the Makurdi airport that the damage was “worst than one can imagine”.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday that Nigeria has exited its worst economic recession in more than two decades, notching up growth of 0.55 per cent in the second quarter of 2017.

Oni, a former Ekiti State governor on the platform of PDP, said the looting of the country’s treasury was also responsible for the inability of many states to pay salaries in spite of the bail-out funds and other interventions from President Muhammadu Buhari to address the issue.

According to him, the good intentions of the President is to ensure that all workers at the three tiers of government are paid regularly.

“This people (PDP) actually did a horrendous damage to the economy of this country, worst than you can imagine.

“As they were stealing the town dry, first there will be money available to throw down so that people can succumb,” he said.

“Although, I was a former PDP member, I was not part of the looting.”

He expressed shocked over the decisions of some serving ministers to have openly declared their support for their god-father’s political ambition in 2019.

Oni said the party would address the issue at the appropriate time.

“I am surprised that it happened in the first instance, but that is for the President and the party to talk about it at the appropriate time,” he said. (NAN)