Obiano to provide ambulances to 543 health centres

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Thursday, said he would provide 543 tricycle ambulances to 543 Primary Healthcare Centres in the state.

The governor said this while handing over cheques in support of mission hospitals at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Obiano said the tricycle ambulances would help improve primary healthcare services, especially during emergencies in the hard-to-reach areas of the state.

“The ambulances will assist in emergencies and this is part of my commitment towards the provision of quality healthcare services in Anambra,’’ he said.

The governor said he would also construct nurses’ quarters in government owned primary healthcare centres.

Obiano said that his administration was working on 63 health Centres in parts of the state, which according to him, are at various stages of completion.

Obiano said provision of infrastructures in health sector was not limited to just physical buildings.

“We will supply medical equipments, functional operational vehicles, conducive and clean environment to enhance efficient and smooth operations generally,” he said.

He said the state government would soon commence payment of allowances to nurses working in remote areas to further motivate them.

“We divided health sector intervention into three; upgrading of health infrastructure, ensuring the comfort of patients and training/retraining of health workers and welfare,” he said.

He also said that the funds distributed to the missions were part of government’s efforts at supporting them as major players in the health revolution initiative of the state.

The governor said the state Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS) would soon take effect, explaining that the scheme would address the greatest challenge facing effective healthcare delivery.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze