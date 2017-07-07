Obasanjo plans to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

Former President Oluse­gun Obasanjo has come under fire over his recent call urging the Federal Government to stop the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB in a press statement issued yesterday, it alleged that the former President had ulterior motive for mak­ing the call.

According to IPOB, Obasanjo feels uncomfort­able with the international support the agitation for Biafra is gaining, hence his desperation to scuttle the bid by inciting government against Kanu.

IPOB further alleged that there were plots by enemies of Biafra to assassinate Kanu to quell the escalating agita­tion for the restoration of the new republic.

It, therefore, placed the United Nations, the Afri­can Union and the interna­tional communities on no­tice about alleged moves by some forces to stop Kanu at all cost.

IPOB wishes to put the whole world on notice of the call by the two times former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to stop Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are drawing the at­tention of the well-meaning civilised society across the globe that Obasanjo has decided to put Nigeria into chaos.

“The call by Olusegun Obasanjo is to repeat the scenario of 1966 massacre of Biafrans especially Ig­bos living in Northern and Western parts of Nigeria before the war of genocide broke out against the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.”

IPOB explained that it had maintained its non-violent posture in its bid for Biafra restoration, wonder­ing why anybody would be inciting government against its leader.

