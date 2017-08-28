Nwoye wins Anambra APC primary

After two days of strenuous primary election, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary congress to become the flag-bearer of the party in November 18, 2017 governorship election.

Nwoye, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, polled 2, 146 votes to beat his closest rival, Senator Andy Uba, who polled 931 votes.

Chief Muoghalu scored 625 votes; Pat Winibe got 414 votes; Paul Chukwuma, 110 votes; Obinna Uzor, 17; Nwike Patrick, 20; Madison Nonso, 21.

Others are Chike Obidigbo, 22; Donatus Ojonkwo, 10; John Bosco Onunkwo, 85; and Uchendu Adaibu 1.

According to the Chairman of the Anambra State Primary Election Committee of APC, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Nwoye having scored the highest number of votes cast has been elected to fly the party’s ticket in November election.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had already elected Governor Willie Obiano as its flag- bearer, while former Aviation Minister and ex-Corp Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Chief Chidoka, was picked by the United Progressives Party (UPP) as its candidate.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to select its candidate having shifted its primary to Tuesday, August 28, 2017.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze