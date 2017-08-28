Northern Elders Attack Ohanaeze Over Kanu

The Northern Elders Forum has condemned the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for criticising the Federal Government’s plan to re-arrest self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Kanu
The president says Nigeria’s Unity Is Not Negotiable but it appears his statement has only strengthened the agitators resolve.
The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, had accused the Federal Government of bias, double standard and violation of fundamental human rights.
However, the Chairman of the Northern elders forum, Paul Unongo, says the northern elders are disappointed that Ohanaeze could “trivialise” a criminal matter.
Unongo said Kanu’s case was 100 per cent different from the ultimatum issued by the northern youths, adding that there was no basis for comparison.
He added that the northern elders were able to prevail on their youths and the matter had since been resolved.
The NEF chairman said the same could not be said of Ohanaeze which has failed to control the excesses of IPOB and other South-East youths.
He said Kanu’s matter should be left for the court to decide.
different story for different folks
Are they saying he ( Kanu ) should not be tried until someone from another part of the country is arrested?, Ys, Nnamdi Kanu will not be tried until Arewa youths that commited treasonable felony are arrested and tried. That will invite chaos to the country?, That choas is what we Biafran youths are not afraid of. There is no reason why people should ignore the fact that we have a judiciary which should be respected?, If that is true why buhari did not respect court order upon court order to release Nnamdi Kanu. What is good for the goose is also good for gender. Buhari call for Independent of Palestine and Sahrawi Republic and Nnamdi Kanu called for Independent of Biafra, I can’t really understand what is wrong here as the civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right. The agitation and restoration of Biafra are justified under international law and practice. You can threaten Ohanaeze and their trillion investment to submission but be reassured that for we Biafran youths are immunized of threats. There is no amount of unity sermon or stupid threats that will deter or determination to restore Biafra. The earlier nigeria allow REFERENDUM on Biafra the better for all