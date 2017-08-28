Northern Elders Attack Ohanaeze Over Kanu

The Northern Elders Forum has condemned the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for criticising the Federal Government’s plan to re-arrest self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Kanu

The president says Nigeria’s Unity Is Not Negotiable but it appears his statement has only strengthened the agitators resolve.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, had accused the Federal Government of bias, double standard and violation of fundamental human rights.

However, the Chairman of the Northern elders forum, Paul Unongo, says the northern elders are disappointed that Ohanaeze could “trivialise” a criminal matter.

Unongo said Kanu’s case was 100 per cent different from the ultimatum issued by the northern youths, adding that there was no basis for comparison.

He added that the northern elders were able to prevail on their youths and the matter had since been resolved.

The NEF chairman said the same could not be said of Ohanaeze which has failed to control the excesses of IPOB and other South-East youths.

He said Kanu’s matter should be left for the court to decide.