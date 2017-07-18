North East APC denies choosing Duhu to replace Babachir Lawal as zonal chair

The North East Zonal office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has distanced itself and refuted claims that they have nominated Umar Duhu to replace the vacant office created by appointment of suspended Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Babachir David Lawal as North East Vice Chairman of the party.

In a letter, the zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr Hamid Iliyasu, Zonal Women Leader, Mrs Fatima Danjuma and Zonal Youth Leader, Mr Michael Tanko appended their signature and copied to Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, Speaker, House of Representatives, the governors of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Leader, North East Senate caucus and North East House caucus, they denied endorsing Duhu for the position..

They accused Duhu of parading himself with a forged letter headed paper claiming to have been nominated by the zonal party stakeholders as the North East Vice chairman.

In the letter which reads reads in part, the party leaders said, “It has come to our notice a letter dated 20th January, 2017 and petition send to the office by one Umar Duhu with an unknown address.

We wish to inform you that this individual is not known to us at the zonal office nor was a meeting held with any of us at the zonal office. However we are very surprised to discover the following;

”A letter headed paper purported to be of the North East Zone in his possession. That a meeting was held with some stakeholders who appended their signature in the purported zonal letter headed is strange to us. Also when and where the meeting took place remains a mystery.

”In view of that, we believe the zonal letter headed paper was forged and the stakeholders’ signatures were gotten under false pretence. We therefore urge the National Secretariat to further investigate this infringement.”

They asked myriads of questions in the letter which they said needed answers from Umar, as according to them, the purported letter forged by him does not have any of the zonal official signatures.

”Why was a letter dated 20th January, 2017 and was received 28th June, 2017 a period over five months not questionable?

”Who originated the letter from zonal office that didn’t sign the letter? How were the signatures obtained, since some officials started acting after the purported meeting and none of the signatures were dated?”

They added further that, ”Our investigation revealed that the under signed did not accept to have held any extra ordinary meeting regarding replacement of national vice chairman North East.

“To these effect, the post is zoned to Adamawa State and we stand by any nomination emanating from the state party and the stakeholders.

And any document carrying any other nomination is null and void.”

All efforts made to get Umar through his telephone line to comment on the petition failed.

However, the acting North East Vice chairman, Mustapha Salihu said that Duhu is just chasing shadows with venoms from his political utterances.