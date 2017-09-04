No one will intimidate my actions and policies, says Gov Masari

Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has declared that, nobody can threaten his life over his administration‘s actions and policies.

Governor Masari stated this at the weekend when he received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmummini Kabir Usman, who paid him a Sallah homage ‘Hawan Bariki’ at the old Government House, Katsina.

According to him, I grew up as an orphan, but Allah in his infinite mercy destined my emergence as the Governor of the state, no matter whose ox is gored.

He said those criticising his administration had failed to get their facts together before airing there views, saying that, “no one could pocket or silence him in his efforts to move the state forward.

“I will use the 30 years anniversary of the creation of the state to respond to those grudges to enable the people of the state understand better the situation,” he posited.

On the level of decay in the education sector, Governor Aminu Bello Masari remarked that education without morality would never be of any benefit to anyone and the society.

The Governor maintained that, presently over 70 percent of the state’s senior civil servants are teachers, urging them to return as volunteer teachers to address the dearth in the education sector.

He expressed the need for the retired teachers to come back as volunteers to help them benefit health wise and equally get rewarded in the hereafter.

Similarly, he appealed to parents to monitor their wards and ensure the completion of their studies rather than abandoning midway to become better informed citizens.

The Governor called for fervent prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari for good health to enable him complete his administration’s dreams of a better Nigeria for all.

Earlier, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmummini Kabir Usman who noted with dismay the decay in the education sector, especially at the primary school level, attributed the inefficiency to poor methodology of teaching.

The Emir commended the Governor for the efforts being made to engage retired teachers, as this he said would assist in addressing the problems of the education sector.

Segun Olaniyan, Katsina