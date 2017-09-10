No APC in Anambra state — APGA BoT member

Calls for working relationship between APGA, PDP

A member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has dismissed the impression being created that the All Progressives Oongress (APC), has a support base in Anambra state and therefore can win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Chief Ezeonwuka, who stated this in an interview with newsmen said APC has no root as far as Anambra State was concerned. Ezeonwuka who is also the Ogirisi Igbo dismissed with a wave of hand the impression being created by APC supporters, who he said are few that they would deploy the federal might to rig the November 18, 2017 governirship election.

He said “I can’t understand where they got this impression about federal might. When they come we will see them. APC is an expired drug, which should not be seen in any pharmaceutical counter”. Ezeonwuka spoke glowinly about his political party, APGA, which he described as a “deity,” which was instrumental to all developments Anambra State has achieved in this dispensation.

“All transformation we have had in this State since this dispebsation was from APGA.Obi was an apostle of transfornation. Dame Virgy Etiaba within few days in the office worked fior the people of the State.

Chief Willie Obiano worked and he is still working.When Okorocha was in APGA he worked well but immediately he moved to APC, he stopped wirking”. Chief Ezeonwuka called for a working relationship between APGA and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this election, stressing that in politics there is no permanent enemy but interest.

“Politics is all about settlement, agreement and interest.It forbids permanent enemity. If you remove enemity APGA and PDP can form an alliance.

This is a fight between brothers.PDP has a serious power base and we will want to ask for us to work together to allow APGA continue” he said. He appealed to the politcal gladiators in this election to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and to accept the winner when he emerges.

Chief Ezeonwuka commended the major political parties in the State by adopting the zoning arrangement and conceding their givernornship slots to the North.

“The North should be allowed to finishi their slot. I haile Obi, Dr. Obidigbo and others for instituing the zoning arrangement in the State, which will bring order and sanity in our polity” he said.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka