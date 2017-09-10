No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka

Controversial Enugu-based Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has predicted what will likely happen should agitators succeed in their push for the actualisation of Biafra.Mbaka stated that he was convinced that fault lines between different Igbo communities would arise if Biafra ever became a reality.

The priest made this prediction while addressing a cross section of Igbos in East London, on Tuesday.

According to Mbaka’s statement;

“If you think we have trouble in Nigeria now, we will see trouble in Biafra.

“No Anambra man would let an Enugu man be president, no Imo man would let an Abakaliki man be president”.

Mbaka also faulted claims that the South East is being marginalised.

Citing the immediate past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the controversial priest said an Igbo was Finance Minister, Central Bank governor, and so on.

Mbaka also noted that those whom the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu have been able to influence into agitating for Biafra are “the children of the poor,” who are not thinking properly about the implications of secession.

He insisted Biafra agitators were being deceived by Nnamdi Kanu.