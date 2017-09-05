Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to expel members of the organization who pay bail to police, saying that paying bail is giving in to extortion.

He explained that IPOB members in Anambra State in particular are at high risk of being arrested due to his declaration to boycott the upcoming November 18 election in the state.

“Anybody in IPOB that gives money to the zoo police for their bail will be expelled from IPOB. The zoo police are using IPOB to make money because some people are not mentally tough enough to resist them until our dedicated legal team arrives to secure their release,” Mr. Kanu warned.

Furious at how easily IPOB members are extorted by the police, Mr. Kanu reiterated to the people that extortion will not cease until they stop giving in to the pressure they face from police.

“The more we give these Hausa-Fulani illiterate, primitive parasites wearing zoo police uniform money, the more they keep raiding our homes to abduct us because they know some of us will pay.

“It is not the duty of IPOB family members to sustain illiterate, hungry and poorly paid zoo policemen. We [IPOB] are agitating for our freedom so there is no way we can be handing out our hard earned money to these Northern parasites and criminals in police uniforms like we committed any crime,” he said.

Mr. Kanu explained that IPOB has a legal team with excellent expertise, whose responsibility is to facilitate the release of arrested IPOB members wherever they are in Nigeria.

Describing the legal team, he said they are dedicated and work around the clock to ensure IPOB detainees are released regardless of where they are arrested and detained. He comforted IPOB members saying any arrested IPOB members are usually released within 48 hours irrespective of where they were arrested or taken for detention.

Mr. Kanu urged IPOB members to remain steadfast and unshaken, especially when the government are using all available means to jeopardize their agitation for Biafran secession.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a criminal organization, run by criminals for the benefit of Northern Arewa criminals. All members and supporters should remain fearless before her enemy, Nigeria, even with guns pointed at them,” he said.