Nigeria’s president leads first cabinet meeting in five months

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has led his first cabinet meeting today in five months after receiving medical treatment abroad for an undisclosed illness, AFP news agency reports.

The 74-year-old returned to Nigeria from London last week, but has been working from home after complaining of a rodent infestation in the presidential office.

He skipped last week’s ministerial meeting which was cancelled without explanation, AFP reports.

Today’s Federal Executive Council took place after President Buhari met members of the national women’s basketball team which triumphed at the AfroBasket tournament in Mali last week, AFP adds.