Nigeria is stagnant under Buhari administration – Governor Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has left the country stagnant and without development.

According to Punch, Wike said this on Sunday at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Bori, while speaking at the special thanksgiving service for the PDP candidates of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Wike described the war against corruption as a “mere survival trick” to make it seem like the administration was performing.

He added that the state will resist attempts to rig the 2019 elections. He said:

I have respect for the President. He is the President of all Nigerians and not of a political party. But the country is stagnant. There is no development going on.

All you are hearing about the fight against corruption is a mere survival trick by a non-performing government. The only story they have is Diezani. Even that story will soon end.

Hate speech is used to suppress the ability of the people to resist the evils being perpetrated by the APC Federal Government.

Whether it is Army or Police, what happened during the rerun will not happen in 2019. We cannot fold our hands. God has given us the opportunity to defend ourselves.