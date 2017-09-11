Nigeria is lucky to have Buhari as President – APC member, Ayo Oyalowo, says

An APC member and the deputy director of media, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Ayo Oyaolowo popularly known as @Ayourb on twitter, says Nigerians are very lucky to have Buhari as President. He said this when he appeared on Channels TV last night.

“Yes, I am a Buharist, very proud one for that matter. I think he (Buhari) is a good person. I think he’s honest. I think Nigeria is blessed and lucky to have him as president. From 2011 I have been with the man, I supported him in 2011. I’m very happy that he finally got it in 2015 and if God wills and he wants to do it again, I will gladly support him. President Buhari deserves another opportunity. APC deserves more than a second term in 2019. We have cleared a lot of the mess that we met on ground, a lot of work still needs to be done. We cannot allow the darkness of the past to come and overshadow the light that we’ve started to bring into the country,” he said

Speaking on the rumors that President Buhari plans to contest in 2019, he said

“People are just being mischievous, there was no reason for the president to tell us what will happen in 2019. He contested in 2015, he won an election, he’s still running his mandate. If he wants to run again, by the time INEC lifts the bar on election, he will make his mind known. Why are people trying to be mischievous so that they can put the man in a tight corner?” he said